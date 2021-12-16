Another year-end gift from Modi govt: Chidambaram's dig over vacant posts for teachers

New Delhi :

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.





Attacking the government, Chidambaram said, ''Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST and OBC.'' ''We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective. I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers,'' the former Union minister said on Twitter.