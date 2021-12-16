Thu, Dec 16, 2021

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J and K's Kulgam

Published: Dec 16,202107:27 AM by IANS

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between the former and the security forces at Redwani area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir police officials said on Thursday.

Representative image.
Srinagar:
"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search operation is going on," the police added. 

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. 

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

