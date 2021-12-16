Govt’s Rs 76,000 crore boost to semiconductor, display mfg

Chennai :

The move would further India’s ambitions to be self-reliant in electronics manufacturing, bring massive investments and result in 35,000 specialized jobs apart from indirect employment for one lakh people.





In the current geopolitical scenario, trusted sources of semiconductors and displays hold strategic importance and are key to the security of critical information infrastructure.





The semiconductor scheme also comes at a time when the world is witnessing a severe crunch of semiconductors, a key component used in cars to electronic devices. The supply has been disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many production centers to close intermittently.





Announcing the decision of the Cabinet, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Rs 76,000-crore scheme has been approved for the development of the semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem.