‘MPs’ suspension will be revoked if they apologise’

New Delhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said, “You would have to apologize and we are open to taking you back.”





Opposition members continued to protest inside and outside the house and caused disruptions over the suspension of 12 MPs. Members of several Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, AAP, and others stormed the Well of the House Wednesday holding placards and raising slogans in support of their demand.