Bengal’s Durga Puja gets UNESCO’s heritage status

The UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to Kolkata's Durga Puja festival, bringing glory to the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauding the move.
Congratulations🇮🇳 #DurgaPuja is now inscribed on the #UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity!— UNESCO New Delhi (@unesconewdelhi) December 15, 2021
14 ICH elements from #India have been inscribed on this list by the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage pic.twitter.com/TQMqejgxBS
প্রত্যেক ভারতীয়ের জন্য গর্ব ও আনন্দের বিষয়! দুর্গাপূজা আমাদের সাংস্কৃতিক ও আত্মিক বৈশিষ্ট্যর শ্রেষ্ঠ দিকগুলিকে তুলে ধরে। আর, কলকাতার দুর্গাপূজার অভিজ্ঞতা প্রত্যেকের থাকা উচিৎ। https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021
Proud moment for Bengal!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021
To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone.
And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
We are all beaming with joy!
Overjoyed that ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ joins the @UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Many congratulations! It is a confluence of the rich heritage and culture of the county’s art, crafts, rituals and practices. Jai Maa Durga! #AmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/I7yB5pCVfd— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) December 15, 2021
Joyful and proud moment for every Indian!— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) December 15, 2021
Kolkata's Durga Puja has been inscribed on the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
I thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for putting efforts to make this happen. https://t.co/9uNiUWjuJq
Conversations