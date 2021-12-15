Wed, Dec 15, 2021

4 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, State's tally mounts to 32

Published: Dec 15,202108:39 PM by Online Desk

For the 3rd time in almost 22 months, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as the new variant Omicron continues to cause concern, officials said.

Representative Image (Image Courtesy: AFP)
Chennai:
4 more patients have been found to be infected with Omicron in the state, taking the tally to 32.

Four fresh cases of Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra. Covid 19: Maharashtra reports 925 new cases & 10 deaths today, Active caseload at 6,467

