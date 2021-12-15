Chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh's funeral to be held in Bhopal on Dec 17

Chennai :

The last rites of Group Captain Varun Singh, who died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday after surviving in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, will take place in Bhopal on December 17, a senior district official said as the news of his death shocked the people of the Madhya Pradesh capital where his parents reside.





Group Captain Varun Singh's mortal remains are planned to be airlifted to Bhopal tomorrow. The funeral is planned on the following day, 17 December, at Bhopal, tweeted Indian Air Force (IAF) today.





The air warrior died in the hospital this morning, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. He was admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burn injuries on Wednesday last following the helicopter crash.





The Group Captains family originally hails from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.