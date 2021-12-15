Chennithala writes to Kerala CM seeking Minister's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram :

In the letter, Chennithala said though the university act does not guarantee any special privilege for the minister as its pro-vice chancellor, R Bindhu exerted pressure on the Governor to reappoint her nominee in the top post for a second continuous term, which amounted to ''corruption'', ''nepotism'', ''abuse of power'' and ''violation of oath of office''.





''So, the Higher Education Minister has no right to continue even for a second in the office. I request you (Chief Minister) to take steps to remove her from the cabinet if she does not resign on her own,'' the letter said.





The Congress leader pointed to the 'serious' allegations cropping up over the last few days regarding the appointments in universities in the state.





It was for the first time in the history of the southern state that a Governor writes a letter to the CM saying he does not want to continue as chancellor of the varsities due to political interference in its affairs, he said.





Though the Governor had stated that he was under pressure to re-appoint Dr Gopinath Raveendran as the VC of the Kannur University, he did not specify who forced him to take such a decision. But, as Bindhu's recommendation letter to the Governor had surfaced the other day, it has now become clear that it was the Higher Education Minster who put pressure, Chennithala further alleged in the letter.





Neither the government, nor the higher education minister had any role or authority in the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities, the former leader of opposition claimed.





In the letter to the Governor, the Minister, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the university, allegedly requested him to cancel the notification appointing a search-cum-selection committee for identifying the person to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.





The Higher Education Minister also allegedly said Ravindran's continuation would immensely benefit Kannur University and Section 10 (10) of Kannur University Act provides for the re-appointment of an incumbent Vice-Chancellor for a second term and does not stipulate any restriction on age.