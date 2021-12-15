Group Capt Varun Singh, who sustained injuries in chopper crash, dies: IAF

The 13 other with Singh, had died the very day the crash occured.
Chennai:
The IAF in its tweet informed that the lone crash survivor Varun Singh passed away.
Group Captain Varun Singh was under treatment in the Command Hospital in Bengaluru.
PM Modi has condoled Singh's demise, praising the latter "Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti".
Tragedy struck on December 8, when the tri-services chief Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other left Sulur airbase for the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. Rawat was supposed to deliver a lecture in the college.
The Russian-made Mi17V5 chopper had crashed near Coimbatore on the way to Coonoor. Initial reports suggest lack of vision, due to the foggy weather, caused the accident. Investigations are going on following the retrieval of the chopper's black box.
