Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Chennai :

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in a presser has extended gratitude to those supporting their protest movement, those who ran langars and brought essentials for the protestors.





The protesting farmers have started disbanding from the protest site to their homes and villages following the centre's roll-back of the three contentious farm laws. The farmers also sought a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), for which the union government responded in an affirmative, saying a committee would be formed on the same.





The cases against the farmers too have been withdrawn.





PM Modi in his Guru Purab address to the nation had said that his government worked for the welfare of the farmers and conceded it was "a failure on his government's part that it couldn't convince a select few farmers on the three farm laws".





Rakesh Tikait said talks are underway with the centre and that the movement has been suspended and not withdrawn.