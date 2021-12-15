Seven-yr-old among 3 Omicron cases detected in Telangana

Gajwel :

Both the cases were detected among air passengers from non-risk countries. Both had arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on December 12 via Abu Dhabi and Qatar, a top health official said.





A 24-year-old female had arrived from Kenya while a 23-year-old had come from Somalia.





The Kenyan national has been isolated at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) while health authorities were trying to trace the second case.





Director of public health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said two close contacts of the Kenyan national have also been sent for Covid-19 test.





He said the cases were detected among two per cent tests being conducted randomly on passengers arriving from non-risk countries. Both had tested positive for Covid on arrival and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The genome sequencing reports received Tuesday night showed them to be positive for Omicron.





The official said both the cases were asymptomatic and there was no need for any panic.





He also revealed that a seven-year-old boy who had landed at Hyderabad Airport along with family and later left for Kolkata also tested positive for Omicron. "We have informed the health department of West Bengal," he said.





The director of public health said, none of the 5,396 passengers who arrived from at-risk countries have tested positive for Omicron. Eighteen of them had tested positive for Covid and their samples were sent for genome sequencing. While 15 have tested negative for the new variant, reports of three others were awaited.