Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Rahul moves adjournment motion in LS demanding removal of Ajay Mishra

New Delhi :

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding the removal of Minister of State, Home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.





In his letter to the Secretary General, Gandhi has written, "The UP Police SIT report has highlighted that massacre of farmers at Lakhimpur was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act. The SIT has recommended for the modification of the charges against all the accused. The government should immediately sack the MoS Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra and ensure justice is delivered to the families of the victims."





Second Rahul Gandhi's motion, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called for the sacking of Mishra. He said, "If PM Modi has an iota of devotion for Ganga Mata then he must advise his minister to resign or he himself should sack him". This would further enhance his (Modi) image as he is working on an image makeover now, Chowdhury added.





The SIT has submitted before a court that the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused, was a "pre-planned conspiracy" and also sought to substitute lesser charges in the case with graver ones.





After hearing the arguments on the application moved by the SIT, Lakhimpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram on Tuesday allowed it to add Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307(attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons) in the FIR in which Ashish Mishra is the main accused, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told PTI. Relevant charges under the Arms Act were also allowed to be added.





The violence in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 that set off a political storm ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among other states, had left a total of eight people, including two BJP workers, dead and two separate FIRs were filed in connection with the incident.





It erupted when a group of farmers was protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native place.