60-yr-old man held for raping teenage girl in Thane

Thane :

The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her. She worked as a babysitter at the accused of the house and also grazed cattle there, he said.





The accused allegedly raped her on a number of occasions when she used to go out to a forest nearby to graze the cattle, and also threatened her with dire consequences, the official said. On Monday, the wife of the accused came to know about the crime and informed her neighbour, who took the girl to a local social organisation which helped the victim in lodging a police complaint, he said. The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.