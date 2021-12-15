Terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Rajpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district district, officials said on Wednesday.
Srinagar:
"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.
The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
