UK hears Nirav Modi appeal on mental health

The High Court in London on Tuesday heard Nirav Modi’s appeal on the grounds of his mental health against extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated $2 billion in the PNB loan scam case.
New Delhi:
Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay presided over the hearing to determine whether District Judge Sam Goozee’s February ruling in favour of extradition was incorrect to overlook the diamond merchant’s “high risk of suicide”.
