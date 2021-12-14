Chopper crash: Rs 1 cr compensation for Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's family

Financial assistance worth Rs one crore will be given to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh

Jaipur :

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "The state government has decided to provide an assistance of Rs one crore to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, who was martyred in the Coonoor (Tamil Nadu) chopper accident. The state government stands with the family of martyrs in this difficult time."

Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was the co-pilot of the ill-fated helicopter.