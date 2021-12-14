UPSC aspirant held for stealing diamond ring in Delhi

New Delhi :

The incident took place on Monday when the accused, identified as Praveen, a resident of Haryana, went to a jewellery shop in Connaught Place. An FIR was registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code at the Connaught Place police station based on the complaint of Lalit Dhiman, store manager at the Tanishq showroom.

The complainant alleged that the accused had stolen a diamond ring from the showroom and tried to escape.

"The showroom staff stopped the accused for questioning and in the meantime called the beat staff. When the accused got a hint that police might have been called, he fled from the showroom," DCP Deepak Yadav said, adding that he was later chased and arrested by the beat staff.

A video of the cop chasing the accused also went viral on social media. The police said that the constable who was chasing the accused got injured during the process. He was later referred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, Praveen disclosed that he was a student and was preparing for UPSC at Mukherjee Nagar. He used to indulge in small thefts to fulfil his daily needs.