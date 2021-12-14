Congress 'forming relationship' with BJP: Mamata

Panaji :

"Congress makes tall claims that they will fight alone. They fought alone throughout the country, they fought against us too. You still fight against us every day. At least fight the BJP and then make your claims," Banerjee said at a public rally near here.

"Why did I quit the Congress, which I was a part of. I quit sensing a brewing friendship. You are forming a relationship with the BJP. You are trying to save them," she alleged.