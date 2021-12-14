NHRC holds public hearing on human rights complaints from 3 NE states

Other City :

The NHRC led by its member Justice M.M. Kumar conducted the hearing on 19 cases pertaining to the three states.

"The cases are being heard in the presence of complainants and concerned public authorities so that some decisions are taken on the spot for redressal of grievances of the victims of rights violations," an official statement said.

The Commission would hold a meeting on Wednesday with NGOs and human rights defenders to ascertain the human rights situation and related issues in these three Northeastern states.

The Commission would also brief the media about the outcome of the public hearing.

NHRC Members D.M. Mulay and Rajiv Jain, Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan and other senior officials of the commission and state government attended the hearing.

The NHRC has been organising 'Open Hearing and Camp Sittings' in different states of the country since 2007 and has so far held about 40 such sittings and hearings with the objective of quick disposal of cases and to sensitise and create awareness about human rights at the grassroots.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions, the Commission could not hold any camp after the sitting in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) in February last year, the statement said.