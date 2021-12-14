Diamond trader returning from S Africa is Gujarat's fourth Omicron case

Gandhinagar :

A 42-year-old diamond trader from the gem hub of Ashwani Kumar Road tested positive for the new variant following his long travel history in South Africa.

"The 42-year-old male patient is into diamond business since years and a frequent traveller to South Africa. He returned from the country to Surat on December 2 and was reported Covid-19 positive on December 8. We sent his samples on that day for genome sequencing and today it showed him to Omicron positive," Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Health, Ashish Nayak told IANS.

"The patient is asymptomatic and he was initially admitted in the hospital for three days but thereafter we have placed him in home isolation," he added.

"He has three kids and wife, all of whom were Covid-19 negative on December 8, but once again, we will have them tested. The entire family has been kept in isolation and closely monitored. The area where he lives has been marked as micro containment zone. His four fellow travellers were also tested for Covid-19, but all were negative," Nayak added.

Sources said that the diamond trader also visited Kenya and the UAE before flying back to Surat, via Delhi.

The Surat Health Department has been put on an alert following the entry of the Omicron.