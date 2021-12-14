Consider retaining original marks if they are higher: Supreme Court

New Delhi :

The students who appeared in the improvement exams have taken admissions based on their original results and that should not be disturbed, the apex court observed.





A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar was informed that the CBSE has filed a counter-affidavit stating that the previous result of the students, who failed subsequently in the improvement examinations, would be considered and they would have the opportunity to retain it.





“The only difficulty is with the students who have scored lower marks in improvement examinations. They have also taken admission based on their previous result. So, they should also be given the liberty to keep their original result that was published based on the evaluation policy,” the counsel appearing for the petitioners told the bench.