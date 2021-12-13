Four new envoys present credentials to President Kovind

New Delhi :

The new Ambassadors of Cuba Alejandro Simancas Marin, and Mongolia Ganbold Dambajav and the High Commissioners of Ghana Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, and Sierra Leone Rashid Sesay presented their credentials to President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique said.

Following the ceremony, the President interacted with the four envoys separately.

Congratulating them on their appointments, he highlighted the warm, friendly and multi-facetted relations that India shared with their countries.

The President also wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the envoys, he also conveyed his personal regards to their leadership.

The envoys present reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen bilateral ties.