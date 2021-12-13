The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Amendment Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha

New Delhi :

The NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.





Responding to concerns raised by members that the provision for implementing the law with retrospective effect was in violation of Article 20 (1) of the Constitution, Sitharaman said according to the opinion of the Solicitor General, the amendment could be permitted as it was not substantive, but clarificatory in nature.





She said the retrospective amendment was allowed as the government did not want to create a new law but only correct a mistake.



