Like marriages, religious conversions will also be registered: Karnataka Minister

Tumkur District :

"I have sought time to work on the legal framework of the bill. I am thinking of implementing the law without causing harm to any community," he said.

Anti-Conversion law is already in place in the country. Forceful conversion or conversions through enducements are banned. The quantum of punishment is yet to be discussed. "We will also prepare the framework for voluntary religious conversions," he added.

Those who want to get converted will have to go through the procedure of submission of application. The district Commissioner will give consent after ascertaining that it is not a case of forceful conversion. Institutions and associations could also make submission for religious conversions under the law. Once converted, the individual will lose original caste, religion and other benefits associated with it, he explained.

Religious conversions will be recorded just like marriages are registered. The name of the individual who wants to be converted to another religion will be put up on the notice board. If no objections are filed, his request will be processed. If a Scheduled Caste person gets converted to Christianity, he will come under the minority category. However, if a person belonging to the Scheduled Tribe gets converted, he will continue to remain in the same category since they live in hilly areas, he explained.