2 policemen killed, 12 injured in Srinagar terror attack

Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured in this attack (Image Courtesy: ANI)

Srinagar :

Police sources said the incident was reported from the Pantha Chowk area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

"Two policemen were killed and 12 others injured in this attack. All the injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off," a source said, adding that the bus was carrying personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police's 9th Battalion.





#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

This is a major terrorist attack on the security forces in recent days and it has taken place in an area where many camps of the security forces are situated.