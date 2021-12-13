Varanasi lights up as Modi attends 'Ganga Aarti'

Varanasi :

Scintillating fireworks and a spell-binding laser show blazed across the skies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J.P. Nadda and several chief ministers from BJP ruled states watched the 'Ganga Aarti' on the Dashashwamedh Ghat from a cruise ship.

An unexpectedly huge crowds had converged on the Ghats to see the Prime Minister at the Ganga Aarti. The police had a tough time controlling the crowds.

Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the MP from the holy city, had expressed his desire to 'showcase the grandeur of Kashi' to the chief ministers.

Sharma said ghats have been decorated with 11 lakh 'diyas' that will recreate the scenes of 'Dev Deepavali'.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will take part in a formal meeting with chief ministers and then participate in an annual event of Swarved Mandir in Umraha, before returning to Delhi.