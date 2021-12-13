Now, file corruption complaints online with Lokpal

New Delhi :

At present, complaints sent by post, e-mail or hand-delivered are entertained by the Lokpal of India, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.





Justice Ghose inaugurated the digital platform -- LokpalOnline -- for the management of the complaints. It can be accessed by the citizens of the country and complaints can be filed from anywhere, anytime at lokpalonline.gov.in.





Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ghose said LokpalOnline is an end-to-end digital solution for the management of complaints against public servants filed under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.





He said LokpalOnline is a web-based facility, which will quicken the disposal of complaints in an accountable, transparent and efficient manner with benefits to all the stakeholders.





It facilitates the handling of complaints during their complete life cycle, right from filing to the final disposal, and this will bring more transparency and efficiency in the complaint-handling mechanism, Justice Ghose said.





Justice Abhilasha Kumari, Judicial Member, Lokpal, said the main aim of the Lokpal is to free the country from the malady of corruption and build a strong and corruption-free India.





She said in March 2019, Justice Ghose was appointed as the country's first Lokpal and "as a body, it is still growing and progressing", the statement said.





Justice Kumari said steps would be taken to raise awareness about the online Lokpal complaint portal even in rural areas.





The portal provides a dashboard to every complainant, enabling him to view the status of his complaints during their life cycle.





"The complainants will also receive e-mail alerts at different stages of the complaints, along with the copy of the order passed by the Lokpal or any of its benches," the statement said.





Highlighting important features of the digital platform, it said it makes it convenient for the complainants to file complaints online from anywhere, anytime and the "identity of the complaint is kept confidential".





"Information to the complainant about action on complaint at every stage through e-mails and SMS, facility to complainant to ascertain status of complaint at anytime and reminders to inquiry agencies through e-mails and SMS" are some other features of the online platform, the statement said.





The CVC, the CBI and other inquiry agencies can upload their reports directly on the LokpalOnline platform and analytical reports can be generated according to the requirements, it added.





The Lokpal was established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 to inquire and investigate into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.





The Lokpal received 30 complaints against senior central government officials between April and July, according to latest official data.





As many as 110 complaints were received by the Lokpal in 2020-21, a decline of over 92 per cent from the 1,427 plaints received in 2019-20.





On March 23, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Ghose as the chairperson of the Lokpal.





The eight members of the Lokpal -- four judicial and four non-judicial -- were administered the oath of office by Justice Ghose on March 27, 2019.





At present, the Lokpal has two vacancies of judicial members.