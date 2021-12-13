I will make you proud, Harnaaz Sandhu's mother recalls daughter's promise

Chandigarh :

Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 79 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.





Her parents Pritam Singh Sandhu and Dr Ravinder Kaur Sandhu, and her brother Harnoor Singh were elated after she was adjudged Miss Universe 2021 at an event in Israel.





Only two Indians before Harnaaz Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.





The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.





Harnaaz Sandhu's mother Ravinder Kaur Sandhu said she spoke to her on Sunday evening to wish her best of luck. Kaur, who is a gynecologist, said that she had advised her daughter to stay focused and leave everything to the Almighty.





When asked what Harnaaz Sandhu told her, Kaur told reporters that she said, I will make you proud. She also asked the family to pray for her, said Kaur who was praying for her at a gurdwara when the event was taking place.





Harnaaz Sandhu's brother Harnoor Singh, who watched the event, informed his mother about his sister bagging the crown of Miss Universe 2021.





We were fully confident that she would make the country proud, said Kaur at her residence in Mohali's Kharar. Harnaaz Sandhu's elated father Pritam Singh Sandhu, whose eyes welled up, said he was proud of her achievement, adding that they completely supported her.





He further said that she always said that she will come back victorious. She worked hard and always stayed focused, Kaur said while talking to reporters.





It is a proud moment not only for us but for the country also, said Harnoor. To a question about what she likes in food, her mother Kaur said 'makki di roti' is her favourite, which she will be served when she returns home.





Harnaaz Sandhu loves yoga, horse riding and cooking, said her mother. Meanwhile, Dr Nisha Aggarwal, principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls Sector 42 in Chandigarh, said Harnaaz Sandhu was a bright student.





It is a matter of immense happiness for us. Harnaaz Sandhu studied BA (IT) and now she is pursuing MA public administration, she said.





Right from the beginning, she was a very bright student, said the principal.





She is very polite, humble and an obedient student. She is respectful to teachers, Aggarwal said. A teacher, who taught her, said Harnaaz Sandhu was a sincere student.





Harnaaz Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".