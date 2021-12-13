Sonia slams govt in LS over 'regressive' CBSE question paper

The Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday slammed the government over the CBSE Class 10 English question paper and described it as 'extremely poor' standards of education and testing.
The backward and bigoted views in this years CBSE exams are an absolute disgrace to our youth and women.— Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2021
RSS-BJP ploy to corrupt young minds will ruin the future of India. pic.twitter.com/X3JyGuymRo
Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel?— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 13, 2021
Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum? @cbseindia29@narendramodi?? pic.twitter.com/5NZyPUzWxz
