Modi wishes speedy recovery to S African President after he contracts Covid

New Delhi :

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.





''Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa,'' Modi tweeted.





Minister in the South African Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement that the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week.