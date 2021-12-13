Mon, Dec 13, 2021

Modi wishes speedy recovery to S African President after he contracts Covid

Published: Dec 13,202110:25 AM by PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.

''Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa,'' Modi tweeted.

Minister in the South African Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement that the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week.

