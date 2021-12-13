Modi pays tribute to security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi :

All five terrorists involved in the attack and eight security personnel besides a gardener had died in the incident which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. ''I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen,'' Modi tweeted.

