From girl with fragile mental health to Miss Universe: Here's journey of 21-year-old Sandhu

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.





1) Sandhu born in March 2000 was raised in Chandigarh. She attended Shivalik Public School and the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, both in Chandigarh.





2) Sandhu began competing in pageantry as a teenager. She has won titles such as Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.





3) In 2021, she was qualified as one of the top 50 semifinalist in Miss Diva 2021. In August, she was selected among top 20 finalists.





4) During her speech, Sandhu introduced herself, "From a young girl with fragile mental health who faced bullying and body shaming to a woman who emerged like a phoenix, realising her true potential. From an individual who once doubted her own existence to a woman who is aspiring to inspire the youth. Today, I stand proudly in front of the Universe as a courageous, vivacious and a compassionate woman who is all set to lead a life with a purpose, and to leave behind a remarkable legacy."





5) Later, Sandhu was crowned as the winner by outgoing titleholder Adline Castelino, also 3rd runner up of Miss Universe 2020.



