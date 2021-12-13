All contacts of 3rd Omicron patient in Karnataka test Covid negative

Bangalore :

The third Omicron positive patient had come with a negative RT-PCR report from South Africa on December 1. He was also tested negative in Covid-19 test at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru.





However, after reaching home he developed Covid symptoms; he voluntarily went to the lab for swab tests. The tests confirmed Covid-19 infection in him. Since he arrived from a high risk nation, authorities sent his swab samples for genomic sequencing tests.





He had been admitted to the designated hospital and was being treated for the Omicron variant. Sources explain that he is now asymptomatic and responding well to the treatment. His health condition is also stable.





The authorities tracked all five primary contacts and 15 secondary contacts of the Omicron variant positive patient. All are asymptomatic and healthy. All of them have tested negative in Covid-19 tests, bringing much relief to the authorities.





The authorities have collected their samples for the second time and the results are awaited. Authorities are confident that the situation is under control now.