'Allodoxaphobia': Tharoor drops 'word of the day' to take dig at BJP

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used English words, took a dig at the BJP on Sunday with another head-scratcher -- allodoxaphobia.Tweeting his word of the day, Tharoor explained that allodoxaphobia means an irrational fear of opinions.
Word of the day, indeed of the last seven years: *Allodoxaphobia*— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 12, 2021
Meaning: an irrational fear of opinions.
Usage: “The BJP government in UP slaps sedition& UAPA cases on people because its leadership suffers from allodoxaphobia.”
(Greek: Allo=different, doxo=opinion,phobos=fear
