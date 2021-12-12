Chopper crash: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and the chiefs of the armed forces on Sunday paid their last respects to Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who was among the 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu last week.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh during his last rites held at Brar Square in New Delhi— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021
The officer lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/OYWs6Uo8Qc
#WATCH | Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDY58ZIDj7— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021
The wife and daughters of the officer also paid their last respect to him at Brar Square in the national capital pic.twitter.com/eabtlXbQCR
#TamilNaduChopperCrash: Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh's wife Major (retired) Agnes P Manezes paid him tributes at Brar Square in New Delhi today— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021
Singh's last rites were performed by his daughter Preet Kaur pic.twitter.com/KlzcJctylv
Conversations