Chopper crash: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Lt Col Harjinder Singh

Rajnath Singh was seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh (Source: ANI)

New Delhi :

Singh laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Lt Col Singh at the Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment before his cremation.





Army chief General M M Naravane, Air chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other military officers paid tributes to Lt Col Singh, who is survived by his wife Maj Agnes P Manezes (retd.) and daughter Preet Kaur.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh during his last rites held at Brar Square in New Delhi



The officer lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/OYWs6Uo8Qc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021





India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh and 10 others, all from the armed forces, were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.





Lt Col Singh, who served as Staff Officer to the CDS, belonged to 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment as Rawat.





#WATCH | Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDY58ZIDj7 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021





He had served in various operations with his battalion including deployment on the Siachen Glacier and a tenure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.





Two days ago, Gen Rawat and his wife were given a send-off with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium.





The lone survivor of the crash was Group Captain Varun Singh, who is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.





Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash



The wife and daughters of the officer also paid their last respect to him at Brar Square in the national capital pic.twitter.com/eabtlXbQCR — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021





Others who were killed in the crash were Wing Commander P S Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek, Lance Naik B S Teja, Havaldar Satpal, JWO Das and JWO Pradeep.