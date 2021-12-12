PM Modi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday

Nearly 3,000 saints, seers and various dignitaries will attend the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Corridor on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2021
(Video source: UP government) pic.twitter.com/JA1QZZKHMa
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project will help increase religious tourism and give a boost to the local economy here. During the construction phase of the project, number of tourists to Kashi Vishwanath increased by 2.5 times: Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/hGrWv7Q3bH— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2021
Conversations