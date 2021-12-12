PM Modi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday

Varanasi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated complex.

Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, Deepak Agrawal, told reporters that the first phase work of KVD shrine area is almost complete and ready for the inauguration programme.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13



(Video source: UP government) pic.twitter.com/JA1QZZKHMa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2021





"For the mega opening ceremony, decoration work from Jalasen Ghat to Mandir Chowk and Kashi Vishwanath temple premises is underway," he added.

Regarding the project, Agrawal said that the Board will finally take over the KVD shrine area after completion of both phases of the project.









Kashi Vishwanath temple decorated ahead of its inauguration ceremony on Sunday (PTI)





Board Secretary Sunil Verma said that many technicalities are involved in the process of taking over of the project from the construction agency, as each and every building and construction would be checked for specified standards.





Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project will help increase religious tourism and give a boost to the local economy here. During the construction phase of the project, number of tourists to Kashi Vishwanath increased by 2.5 times: Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/hGrWv7Q3bH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2021

After offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister will perform rituals of the formal opening of the KVD shrine area at Mandir Chowk.

Verma said that apart from floral decoration of Mandir Chowk, the seating arrangements for 3,000 invited guests has also been completed.