Lance Naik Teja buried with military honours in AP

Vijayawada :

Teja’s younger brother Chaitanya, who is also an Army jawan, performed the last rites as hundreds of villagers chanted Jai Jawan and Bharat Mata ki Jai and bid a tearful farewell.





Army officials solemnly presented the national tricolour to Teja’s widow as the mortal remains were buried in his agricultural land with full military honours and a gun salute.





The mortal remains of the Lance Naik were brought to his village in a flower-bedecked military vehicle from the Army Base Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.





Thousands of youths and other citizens, carrying the national flag, lined up along the 30-km route from the Andhra-Karnataka border as the convoy proceeded to Yeguvaregadi.





Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the jawan’s residence as his body was brought in. The family members, friends and villagers broke down during the funeral.





Andhra Pradesh | Mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the military chopper crash on 8th Dec, brought to his hometown Chittoor pic.twitter.com/GPz8I3AMT6 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021









Apart from the Army officials, the AP government officials too paid homage to the departed soldier.





Hundreds of people from nearby villages poured in to pay their last respects.



