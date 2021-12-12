Army officer kills himself in J-K's Ramban

Jammu :

Major Parvinder Singh, a resident of Delhi, was at his residential quarter inside the camp at Mahubal in Khari area of Banihal when he fatally shot himself with an AK assault rifle Saturday night, the officials said.





They said the officer had joined the camp as company commander recently.





The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said. Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is on, they added.