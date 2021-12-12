Sun, Dec 12, 2021

Terrorist killed in South Kashmir gunfight

Published: Dec 12,202109:29 AM by IANS

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

Srinagar:
"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said
 
The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
 
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

