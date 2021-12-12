SKM forms panel for talks with government

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the agitation against the Agri laws, and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.
New Delhi:
The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources in the SKM, spoke to a senior farmer leader over the phone earlier this week.
The sources said more meetings with the home ministers of states are to take place.
Conversations