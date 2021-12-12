Gujarat, Maharashtra cases take Omicron tally to 4 in India

Mumbai :

India on Saturday reported two more cases of the Omicron variant with a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra found infected with the new strain after they came from the “at-risk” countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively taking to four the total number of such cases in the country.





While Gujarat’s Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the elderly NRI from Jamnager city has tested positive for the Omicron variant, Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil confirmed that a man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai was found infected by the potentially contagious variant. It was the first cases of Omicron of variant for the two western states.





The NRI man had arrived in Gujarat from Zimbabwe on November 28 and had tested positive for coronavirus on December 2, after which his sample was sent for genome sequencing, officials said. He was fully vaccinated against COVID, they said.





The district authorities had already started his contact tracing as per protocols, officials said. Officials in Mumbai said the man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to the western metropolis.





The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, official sources said in Delhi.





“After he tested positive, the sample was sent for genomic sequencing and has been found to have the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday,” the sources said, adding he has been isolated and all his contacts have been traced and are being managed as per protocol. “He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test as well as genome sequencing will be done as well,” Dr Patil said. More details are awaited but officials said the affected man had not received any vaccine dose against COVID.