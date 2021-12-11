Malayalam director Ali Akbar converts to Hinduism, condemns hate against Bipin Rawat

Chennai :

In condemnation to hate tweets by Muslims against late CDS Late General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others died in a chopper crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.





The director said that his conversion was a protest against Muslims, who were using smileys on posts related to the death of Rawat. He also complained of Muslim religious leaders not correcting such people.







Malayalam film director Ali Akbar has converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Ramasimha, saying, "It's a protest against those Muslims who were putting smileys on posts related to the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Why are religious leaders not correcting them?" pic.twitter.com/5MHOM4wohf — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021





In a tragic incident on Wednesday, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 others were travelling in a Russian-made chopper Mi17V5 to Coonoor from Sulur airbase, where Rawat was about to deliver a lecture.





The chopper is believed to have crashed due to poor visibility owing to bad weather conditions. The black box of the chopper has been retrieved and further investigation is on.