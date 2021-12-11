Chidambaram takes dig at law minister over 'no proposal to scrap sedition law', Rijiju hits back

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for stating that the home ministry has no proposal under consideration to scrap the sedition law, saying what he did not state was that it has proposals to book many innocent people under the law.
The Law Minister also said that there is no record of the Supreme Court making any observations on the sedition law.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 11, 2021
What he did not say was that he does not read newspapers reporting the proceedings of the SC.
How many thousand sedition cases were slapped on people by Congress Govt ?— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 11, 2021
Law Minister may not read newspaper but Law Minister knows that media reports do not become part of official Depart records.
Hon’ble SC is aware of how to make observations & how to pass formal orders! https://t.co/2sVU4ZANaI
