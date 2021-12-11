COVID-19: New Omicron patient in Delhi asymptomatic, complains of weakness

New Delhi :

The number of Omicron infected cases in Delhi rose to two after a passenger arriving from Zimbabwe tested positive on Saturday. In the results of the genome sequencing report of 10 samples that arrived this morning, a 35-year-old man was found to be Omicron positive. He had returned to Delhi from Zimbabwe and his travel history also includes South Africa.





Earlier, on December 5, the first case of Omicron was reported in the national capital when the genome sequencing report of a patient who had landed in the city from Tanzania was found positive. Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has a dedicated facility for treating Omicron patients.





According to hospital sources, "A total of 46 Omicron suspected patients have been admitted in LNJP so far. Out of these, 8 patients have been discharged and a total of 38 patients are still admitted here. Out of the 38 people admitted, 25 are COVID positive patients and two are Omicron positive." Sources further revealed that genome sequencing reports of 27 out of 38 passengers have been received, of which two tested positive while 25 tested negative.









"The Zimbabwe returnee who tested Omicron positive today has taken both doses of the vaccine and has no symptoms of the virus and only complains of weakness," sources said. As per information shared by sources, one of the suspected Omicron patients include a woman who came in close contact of the Omicron-positive patient in Rajasthan and then returned to Delhi, breaking her quarantine period. She was admitted to LNJP on Friday.





States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant with the total number of Omicron cases in the country going up to 33. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.



