Omicron scare: Mumbai bans rallies, protest marches for two days

Mumbai :

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.





"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," he said.





Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the ordered stated.