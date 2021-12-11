Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Over 90pc voter turnout

Bangalore :

The results are being considered crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and especially Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The results will also have a direct bearing on the power equation in council.

The results of the elections will be announced on December 14. A release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka has stated that the polling process has concluded peacefully.

Belagavi recorded 99.98 per cent of voting while Kolar recorded 99.96 per cent voter turnout. Bengaluru Urban constituency saw a turnout of 99.86 per cent till 4 p.m. at the time of closure of poll.

Major political parties of the state including the ruling BJP, the Congress and the JD (S) are expected keep a "close tab" on the election results to the council -- known as the upper house of state legislature.

As many as 90 candidates are in the fray. Among them, 89 are male while Congress' Gayathri Shanthe Gowda is the lone female candidate.

The BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates in 20 constituencies. JD (S) is contesting in six and Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in three constituencies. There is a direct contest in 13 constituencies between the Congress and the BJP. The stage is also set for a triangular contest in eight constituencies.

Besides, formidable Independent candidates are also in the fray in Belagavi and Dharwad constituencies.

The results, to be announced on December 14, are being regarded as the precursor to the state assembly elections of 2023.