Goa Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises 30 per cent reservation in jobs for women

Addressing a women convention "Priyadarshini" in Aquem, Priyanka said, "Goa is a known tourism destination. Tourists from across the world come to Goa. However, during the pandemic, the state government did not help people involved in the tourism sector. The Congress party would reserve 30 per cent employment for women if Congress party is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Goa."

Attacking the BJP government over the rise in cases of crimes against women, the Congress leader said, "Ever since the BJP government came to power, the crime rate against women is on the surge. If a case of sexual assault against women is reported, the BJP questions and blames the victim. If Congress comes to power, it would set up a police station in every taluk in Goa and deploy the maximum number of women personnel in the police station." She also assured to solve issues like water scarcity and unemployment in Goa.





With the strong & confident women of the Morpirla.



These women have been instrumental in the environmental conservation and preservation of greenery in Goa. pic.twitter.com/8DDto0RzuB — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 10, 2021





Priyanka Gandhi, during her day-long tour to the coastal state, visited Morpirla village where she interacted with tribal women. "With the strong and confident women of the Morpirla. These women have been instrumental in the environmental conservation and preservation of greenery in Goa," she said.The Congress leader also joined the tribal women in performing their traditional dance.





LIVE: At the Mormugao Taluk Workers Convention, in Chicalim, Goa.



https://t.co/AtoHaVnQ9q — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 10, 2021





She also said that Congress would provide Rs 1 lakh to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in India.