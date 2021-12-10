2 policemen killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora District

Badgam :

Two policemen have been killed after terrorists attacked them in the Gulshan Chowk area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists fired upon a police party, killing two police personnel, namely Selection Grade Constable Mohd Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmad.





#Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 10, 2021



