One more Omicron case found in Dharavi area of Mumbai, India's tally at 25

A resident of Dharavi area here who recently returned from Tanzania was found to have contracted Omicron infection on Friday, taking the number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in Maharashtra to 11, officials said.
WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing...
We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important...: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog
Overall 25 Omicron cases in the country so far. All detected cases have mild symptoms. Less than 0.04% of total variants detected: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secy, Union Health Ministry
