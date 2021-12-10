One more Omicron case found in Dharavi area of Mumbai, India's tally at 25

#WATCH | WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing... We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important...: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog pic.twitter.com/kLtPb5Aa1F

The man landed in Mumbai from Tanzania on December 4 and his samples were sent for genome sequencing when he tested positive for coronavirus.





With this, the number of Omicron-infected patients in Mumbai rose to three. One case had been found in neighbouring Thane district.





Seven cases have been found in Pune district, but deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said earlier in the day that five out of them have now tested negative for the infection.





Tanzania does not figure in the list of `at-risk' countries, but the Dharavi resident tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandatory random checking of two per cent of arrivals at the Mumbai airport.