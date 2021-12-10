Will go ahead with happy memories, says 17-yr-old daughter of Brigadier Lidder

I am going to be 17. So, he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories, these were the first words of the 17-year-old daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder who was laid to rest with state honours. Lidder died along with 12 others in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
I am going to be 17. So he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It's a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator: Aashna Lidder, daughter of Brig LS Lidder pic.twitter.com/4BhT4GSwTj— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
#WATCH | "...We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss...," says wife of Brig LS Lidder, Geetika pic.twitter.com/unLv6sA7e7— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father's demise. She says, "...My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator..."— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8th. pic.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU
Conversations