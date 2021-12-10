Will go ahead with happy memories, says 17-yr-old daughter of Brigadier Lidder

Chennai :

"My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator," Aashna Lidder said. "I am happy he did not have to suffer. It is a national loss. My father was a hero," she mentioned.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar earlier in the morning laid wreaths on Lidder's mortal remains, which were kept at Brar Square in Delhi cantonment before the cremation. Many senior defence personnel also paid their last respects to Lidder.





Geetika Lidder, wife of Brigadier Lidder, told reporters after the cremation that she is feeling more pain than any pride.





"Life is too long to spend but if this is the wish of God, we will live with it. This is not the way we wanted him back," she stated.





Born on June 26, 1969, Brigadier Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021. He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF in Congo as UN peacekeeping force. He also commanded a brigade on India's northern borders.